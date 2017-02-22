51st Annual Big Feed Feb. 25

The 51st Annual Big Feed will be held Feb. 25 at the Ludlow Fire Hall on Curtis Road. Members sign up at the parking lot behind the old Post Office or at the fire hall between 9 a.m. and noon. Dinner (choice of ham or roast beef) will be served between noon to 6 p.m. Ticket drawings will be at approximately 6 p.m. If you are unable to attend we will send you, on receipt of your money memberships, raffle tickets. A donation in memory of deceased members may be made to the Ludlow Sportsmen's Club.