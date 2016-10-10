7th Annual Election Day Soup Luncheon
Monday, October 10, 2016
KANE, PA
The Kane Chamber of Commerce is fervently putting together the 7th Annual Election Day Soup Luncheon which will be held on Election Day, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They currently have 14 soups and looking for more if anyone is interested in participating. The cost will be as follows: Voters (need to show "I Voted" sticker) $4; Non-voters $6. They will have takeout as usual, but they will not be able to deliver, it will be a pickup order only. Mark your calendar and they will see you then.
