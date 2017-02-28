Amateur Radio General Class slated

McKean County Department of Emergency Services (DES) and Emergency Communications (EMCOMM) Team are announcing they will be offering an Amateur Radio General Class.

McKean County DES EMCOMM team is pleased to offer to our communities an Amateur Radio General Class, seven-day course. This course is being offered free to anyone interested in upgrading from a technician class license. They are offering a seven-day class to assist in providing technician class license in upgrading their privileges in the fascinating hobby of amateur radio. Amateur radio is not only a hobby but offers direct support to public safety agencies, as well as hospitals, National Weather Service, and other government and non-government agencies. There is a little something for everyone. The biggest draw is being here when power goes out or a disaster strikes. With a general class license you can communicate not only locally but across the state, nation or world. When all else fails, amateur radio will get through because it does not depend on commercial infrastructure such as the power grid, cell towers or the internet.

The course will be held in Smethport at the DES Building, 17175 Route 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates are March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. April 29 will be a review and testing for general class license. The cost of the class is free. The class will be taught by three experienced amateur radio operators. They will include not only classroom work but also some hands-on experience. such as tuning an antenna tuner and building an antenna. Resistance, voltage and current readings and how tp interpret these and what they mean. They will get on the air and make contacts with other amateurs on the high frequency bands.

For more information and/or to register, contact Bruce Manning at bmanning@zitomedia.net or 814-331-3095.