AOC cookout planned

On Saturday, April 1, the AOC will hold a cookout and planning meeting for April, May, and June at Chapman State Park at Pavilion No. 2. There will also be a hike at 1 p.m. followed by the cookout dinner/planning meeting which will begin at 4 p.m. Participants should bring their table setting and a dish to pass. AOC member Dennis Anderson will prepare his outdoor “Trash Can Turkey.” For more information call Dennis Anderson in Jamestown at (716) 969-9772. If there is anyone who would like to hold an event but cannot attend the planning meeting, e-mail your event to john.young@eaglezip.net.