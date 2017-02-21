AOC schedules Sunday outing

On Sunday, Feb. 26, the Allegheny Outdoor Club (AOC) will hike or ski four to five miles on the trails at the Jamestown Audubon Community Nature Center. Participants will meet at the Nature Center kiosk at 2 p.m. This hike is an excellent hike for beginners. For more information call Debra Young at (814) 730-8388. For a listing of upcoming events go to www.alleghenyoutdoorclub.org. All AOC events are free and open to the public.