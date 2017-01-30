AOC Winter 2017 schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Ski or Hike West Overland Trail. Bring skis and/or hiking boots, also a lunch and water. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Panama Diner (previously the Rowdy Rooster) in Panama, New York. Leader: Pat Spicer, 814-757-8331, evenings.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Ski or Hike Chapman State Park. Meet at 1:30 p.m. at 1817 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Warren, once sight of Carquest Auto Parts. Leader: Jim Eberly, 814-723-7888.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Ski or Hike Allegany State Park. Bring skis and/or hiking boots, also a lunch and water. Meet at 10 a.m. at the warming hut at the Summit Area. Leader: Pat Spicer, 814-757-8331, evenings.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Hike Tanbark Trail. A Boy Scout Troop is scheduled to go with the Club on this event. Meet at Musante Street at 1 p.m. Leader: Dennis Anderson, 716-969-9772.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Ski Tom’s Run. Meet at Musante Street at 1:30 p.m. Leader: Earl Ross, 814-726-3920.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Ski or Hike Community Nature Center (Previously the Audubon Nature Center). Meet at the kiosk in front of the Nature Center Building at 2 p.m. Leader: Deb Young, 814-730-8838.

Sunday, March 5

Ski or Hike Long Point State Park. Meet at Jamestown Park and Ride at 1 p.m. or at the Park’s Upper Parking Lot at 1:30 p.m. Leader:Dennis Anderson, 716-969-9772.

Sunday, March 12

Ski or Hike Akeley Swamp. Meet at the State Game Lands Parking Lot on Old Route 62 at 1 p.m. Leader: Deb Young, 814-730-8388.

Sunday, March 19

Hike and Picnic at Jakes Rocks. Bring a dish to pass. Hot dogs and fixings provided. This will be an opportunity to see the new trails. Meet at the parking lot at Jakes Rocks at 1:30 p.m. Leader: Pat Shinaberger, 814-368-6728.

Sunday, March 26

Ski or Hike Lakeview Cemetery. Meet any Christ United Methodist Church on Buffalo Street, Jamestown at 1:30 p.m. Go to dinner afterwards. Leader: John Young, 814-730-2915.

Saturday, April 1

Cookout and Planning Meeting at Chapman State Park. Meet at Pavilion #2 at 1 p.m. to hike. Bring a dish to pass and table setting for the dinner at about 4 p.m. Turkey will be provided. Leader: Dennis Anderson, 716-969-9772.