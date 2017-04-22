Bell’s Meat & Poultry in Kane gets a complete makeover and other Bits & Pieces…

Don’t cha just love that new butcher shop smell? James Anderson, Ray Smith and Jack Jr. [pictured] gave me a nice tour of the all-new Bell’s the other day. New coolers, new walls, new floors…new everything. This place is really first class. Truly, this is one of the best meat shops I have ever come across.

Stop in and visit these fine folks and check out the new look; you’ll be impressed. I should also mention they have 35 different kinds of sausages [no kidding]. I really like their leek sausage [of course, I love all sausages], my wife Kim likes the Mexican Chorizo style sausage, she scrambles it up with eggs [Mexican goodness].

Also, as the days get warmer, Jack Jr. grows a green thumb, he told me all about his big plant nursery business and promised me a tour. I’ll be sure to write about that before Mother’s Day.