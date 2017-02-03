Blood Drive set for Monday
The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from noon until 6 p.m. Monday in the lower level at the First United Methodist Church at 112 Greeves St. in Kane.
"Be part of a life-saving journey," the Red Cross said in encouraging Kane area residents to donate blood.
Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent. Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.
Persons wishing to donate blood will need to present a blood donor card or photo identification.
Persons who have had a tattoo within the past 12 months are ineligible to give blood at the collection site.
Walk-ins are welcome at the Blood Drive.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or register at the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org.
