Blood Drive set for Monday

The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from noon until 6 p.m. Monday in the lower level at the First United Methodist Church at 112 Greeves St. in Kane.

"Be part of a life-saving journey," the Red Cross said in encouraging Kane area residents to donate blood.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent. Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

Persons wishing to donate blood will need to present a blood donor card or photo identification.

Persons who have had a tattoo within the past 12 months are ineligible to give blood at the collection site.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Blood Drive.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or register at the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org.