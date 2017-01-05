Blood screening is set in Mt. Jewett

MT. JEWETT – A multi-phasic blood screening program will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club.

Screenings will be held between 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Participants must fast for 12 hours for their screening.

Registration is preferred. To register, call 837-4570 or 800-565-9200, extension 4570. The deadline to register is Jan. 25.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The cost for 30 tests is $35. There is an additional fee for those wishing additional tests of their blood.

The Mt. Jewett Rotary Club is sponsoring the program in cooperation with Kane Community Hospital – an affiliate of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Hamot in Erie.