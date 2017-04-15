Bogus information is put out on use of rail corridor

An unknown individual or a group has been distributing false information about the permitted uses on the corridor for the defunct Knox and Kane Railroad.

Headwaters Charitable Trust has purchased the 74-mile corridor between Knox in Clarion County and the Kinzua Bridge State Park.

As the new owner, Headwaters has not authorized motorized use along the corridor, which runs through sections of Kane municipalities – the borough of Kane, Wetmore Township, Hamlin Township, the borough of Mt. Jewett and Highland Township.

Janie French, executive director at the Curwensville office of Headwaters, on Friday issued the following statement to emphasize that motorized uses on the corridor have not been authorized.

"It has come to the attention of Knox and Kane Railroad and Headwaters Charitable Trust that misinformation has been distributed by an unknown person or persons which states motorized vehicle use on the Knox and Kane railroad grade is allowed.

"Postcards mailed to various individuals and posters announcing this use are false.

"The corridor is private property – even though the rails and ties have been removed.

"In 2009, Knox and Kane railroad filed to rail-bank the property with the Surface Transportation Board to keep it intact should it ever be needed for future rail use.

"In 2016, Knox and Kane Railroad reached a sales agreement with Headwaters Charitable Trust per approval of the Surface Transportation Board, which administers railroad rights-of-way.

"Headwaters Charitable Trust has made final payment to the Knox and Kane Railroad, which must remove the remaining rails between Mount Jewett and the Kinzua Bridge State Park before Headwaters assumes full responsibility to develop the corridor for recreational use.

"Any motorized trespassing is disallowed and violators will be prosecuted.

"State Police have been notified of this issue as well as other local police.

"Anyone seeing illegal use should record the license plate numbers and notify police.

"According to Chapter 77 of the state Motor Vehicle Code, registration plates must be attached to the back of vehicles, including ATVs.

"Lack of a registration plate also constitutes a violation and persons can be fined."

Any other known misuse of the rail corridor should be reported to police.