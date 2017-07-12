Bridge replacement to start July 17 in Clara Township

Beginning July 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be working to replace a bridge in Clara Township, Potter County. The state-owned bridge spans Bradley Run on Clara Road (Township Road 531), about a mile south of the village of Clara. The current 27-foot bridge dates from 1952 and carries an average of 200 vehicles daily. Replacement will allow PennDOT to remove the bridge from Potter County’s structurally deficient list.