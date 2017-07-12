Bridge replacement to start July 17 in Clara Township

Staff Writer
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
COUDERSPORT, PA

Beginning July 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be working to replace a bridge in Clara Township, Potter County. The state-owned bridge spans Bradley Run on Clara Road (Township Road 531), about a mile south of the village of Clara. The current 27-foot bridge dates from 1952 and carries an average of 200 vehicles daily. Replacement will allow PennDOT to remove the bridge from Potter County’s structurally deficient list.

Category: