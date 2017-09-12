Candidates to greet voters Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Kane

Candidates for Kane local offices in the Nov. 7 general election will greet voters tonight.

The informal "mixer" for candidates and voters will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the O.G. Crawford amphitheater on Fraley Street in Uptown Kane.

Candidates for mayor of Kane, members of the Kane Borough Council and members of the Kane School Board will be setting up their own card tables and distributing campaign materials.

Candidates will be providing refreshments.