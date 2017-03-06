Causer to host EMS providers meeting March 9

Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is urging area EMS providers, local and county officials, and others to attend a meeting updating efforts to support the region’s ambulance services.

The meeting will be held Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Port Allegany Fire Department, 65 W. Maple St.

“Our ambulance companies provide a vital, life-saving service in our communities, but their ability to continue that mission is at risk,” Causer said. “We must work together to save our ambulance companies for the safety of all of us and our loved ones.”

At the March 9 meeting, Causer will provide an update on legislation recently passed or being considered in Harrisburg, including a new law that allows EMS companies to be paid directly by an insurer and legislation Causer has introduced this session to increase the Medicaid reimbursement for EMS services and boost support to the state’s Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund.

Also on the agenda, McKean County Commissioner Carol Duffy will give an update on efforts to provide EMS/fire service training for high school students at the vocational technical school in Port Allegany, and a general discussion of the important role local and county officials, and their communities, play in assisting EMS agencies.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Causer’s offices in Bradford (814-362-4400), Coudersport (814-274-9769) or Kane (814-837-0880).