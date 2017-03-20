Causer hosts final property tax/rent rebate clinic in Bradford

Working to ensure area senior citizens benefit from the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is holding the final in a series of clinics on Tuesday, March 21 to assist area residents with applying for the program.

The clinic will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Dr., Bradford.

“I want to make sure everyone who is eligible for the program receives these helpful rebates,” Causer said. “As always, our assistance with filing for the rebates – whether it is done at one of the clinics or at any of the local offices – is free of charge.”

The program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 years or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older, and those 18 years or older with disabilities. Eligibility income limits are set at $15,000 for renters and $35,000 for homeowners, excluding 50 percent of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Tier 1 benefits.

For more information, visit RepCauser.com or contact Causer’s district offices in Bradford (78 Main St., first floor, phone 814-362-4400); Coudersport (107 S. Main St., Room 1, phone 814-274-9769) or Kane (55 Fraley St., phone 814-837-0880).