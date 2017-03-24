Chamber to host Women's Luncheon

A luncheon in honor of Administrative Professionals Day will be held Thursday, April 27 at noon at Szymanski's Restaurant in Kane.

The Kane Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the luncheon. The cost is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.

Tickets will go on sale April 4 at the Chamber office at 54 Fraley St., Kane, and at the SMP pharmacy at Fraley and Haines streets.

The Rev. Rebecca Taylor, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Kane, will be the guest speaker. The topic of her remarks is "Healing of Memories."

Barbie Cummings of Kane, a financial adviser for Northwest Savings Bank, will discuss "investment guidance."

For more information, contact the Chamber office at 837-6565.