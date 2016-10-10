Diabetic Support Group to meet
Monday, October 10, 2016
KANE, PA
The Diabetic Support Group will meet Wednesday from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the cafeteria at the Kane Community Hospital.
All Kane area diabetics and their families are welcome to attend. There is no charge.
Topics to be covered at the forum include:
"Staying on Track" during Harvest Time with the Flavors of Fall. Those attending the forum are encouraged to bring a recipe or food item to share.
A review will be given on the recent multi-phasic blood testing programs in the Kane area.
Homemade turnip soup and turnip greens will be tasted at the forum.
