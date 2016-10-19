Donations and Volunteers needed

The Activity Department of the Lutheran Home at Kane is seeking donations to enhance its activities for residents living within the facility.

With Halloween quickly approaching, the residents are looking to hand out treats to children on Thursday, Oct. 27. To ensure all residents interested in participating have candy to hand out, donations of wrapped candy are needed. If you are able to provide donations of wrapped candy, please bring them to the Lutheran Home at Kane between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between now and Oct. 27.

Donations of new or in good condition small knickknacks, stuffed animals, jewelry, etc. are also needed to be used as bingo prizes for residents.

Questions, contact Kim (814) 975-1251.

–

The Lutheran Home at Kane is seeking volunteers from their teens through retirement age to help enhance the quality of life of residents. Our volunteer needs are always growing.

We utilize volunteers in various areas throughout the facility, including, but not limited too, clerical work, one-on-one visit’s with resident’s sharing in activities, holding your own resident activity, and helping decorate for special events.

Our goal is to match each volunteer with a service assignment that will allow him/her to utilize his/her special talents or skills. Your volunteer hours can work around your schedule. Volunteer as much or as little as you are able.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Kim at (814) 975-1251.