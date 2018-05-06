Events for the Week
Sunday, May 6, 2018
KANE, PA
Monday, May 7
Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Tuesday, May 8
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
McKean County Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., 911 Center, Smethport.
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wednesday, May 9
Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Mt. Alton.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Thursday, May 10
High School Environthon, 9 a.m., Crosby Sportsmen's Club, East Smethport.
Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Friday, May 11
KARE For Kane Day for community cleanup, register at Kane Community Center.
