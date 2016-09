Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Aug. 29

Public hearing on work by Government Study Commission for Highland Township, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Government Study Commission for Highland Township, public meeting, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash plaza, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., conference room, administration building, West Hemlock Avenue.

Sports events:

Monday, Aug. 29

3:30 p.m.- Girls’ Golf vs Ridgway, Coudersport at Kane Country Club

3:30 p.m.- Boys’ Golf at Elk County Catholic

Tuesday, Aug. 30

3:30 p.m.- Boys’ Golf vs Smethport at Kane Country Club

4 p.m.- Girls’ Golf at Cameron County

Wednesday, Aug. 31

6 p.m.- Volleyball scrimmage at Sheffield

Thursday, Sept. 1

9 a.m.- Girls’ Golf at Coudersport Invitational

3:30 p.m.- Boys’ Golf vs Port Allegany at Kane Country Club

4 p.m.- KMS Football scrimmage vs Smethport at Kane Middle School

Friday, Sept. 2

7 p.m.- KHS Football at Otto-Eldred

Saturday, Sept. 3

TBA- Varsity Volleyball at A/C Valley Tournament