Events this Week
Event news:
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.
Kane Zoning Hearing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Kane Borough Council Committee Workshop, 5:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash plaza, North Fraley Street, Kane.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Sunday, Sept. 11
"Crop Walk," 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Route 321 at Hemlock Avenue.
Sports news:
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Girls golf vs. Bradford, home, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf at Oswayo Valley, 4 p.m.
Cross country vs. St Marys, Bradford, at Bradford, 4 p.m.
KAMS soccer at Bradford, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer at Smethport, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball vs. St Marys, home, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer at Smethport, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Girls golf at Port Allegany, 4 p.m.
Boys golf at Smethport, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer vs. Keystone, home, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer at Port Allegany, 4:30 p.m.
KAMS football at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. DuBois Central Catholic, home, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Boys golf vs. Ridgway, home, 3:30 pm
KAMS soccer vs. East Forest, home (Glenwood Park), 4 p.m.
Football vs. Coudersport, home, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
JV Volleyball Tournament, home, 8 a.m.
Cross country at Forest Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.
Girls soccer vs. Elk County Catholic, home, 10 a.m.
