Events this Week
News events:
Monday, Sept. 12
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
Financial Aid Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kane Area High School.
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
McKean County Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m. 911 Center, Smethport.
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Dedication of new Visitors Center at Kinzua Bridge State Park, 1 p.m.
Kane School District Superintendent Roundtable, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., middle school library.
Friday, Sept. 16
Senior Expo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival.
Sports events:
Monday, Sept. 12
Girls golf at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
KAMS girls basketball at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
JV football vs. Sheffield, home, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Boys golf vs. Cameron County, home, 3:30 p.m.
KAMS/KAHS cross country at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer vs. Ridgway, home, 4 p.m.
KAMS soccer vs. DCC, home (Glenwood Park), 4 p.m.
Volleyball at ECC, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
KAMS girls basketball vs. Johnsonburg, home, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer vs. Smethport, home, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Girls golf at Smethport, 4 p.m.
KAMS football at Bradford, 6 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Sheffield, home, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
KAMS girls basketball at ECC Tournament, TBA
Varsity football at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
KAMS girls basketball at ECC Tournament, TBA
Cross country at Bradford Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys soccer at Coudersport, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer at Port Allegany, 11 a.m.
Boys golf at Bradford Tournament, 1 p.m.
