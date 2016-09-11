Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Sept. 12

Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

Financial Aid Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kane Area High School.

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

McKean County Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m. 911 Center, Smethport.

Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Dedication of new Visitors Center at Kinzua Bridge State Park, 1 p.m.

Kane School District Superintendent Roundtable, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., middle school library.

Friday, Sept. 16

Senior Expo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival.

Sports events:

Monday, Sept. 12

Girls golf at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.

KAMS girls basketball at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer at Ridgway, 4 p.m.

JV football vs. Sheffield, home, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Boys golf vs. Cameron County, home, 3:30 p.m.

KAMS/KAHS cross country at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer vs. Ridgway, home, 4 p.m.

KAMS soccer vs. DCC, home (Glenwood Park), 4 p.m.

Volleyball at ECC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

KAMS girls basketball vs. Johnsonburg, home, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer vs. Smethport, home, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Girls golf at Smethport, 4 p.m.

KAMS football at Bradford, 6 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Sheffield, home, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

KAMS girls basketball at ECC Tournament, TBA

Varsity football at Cameron County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

KAMS girls basketball at ECC Tournament, TBA

Cross country at Bradford Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer at Coudersport, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer at Port Allegany, 11 a.m.

Boys golf at Bradford Tournament, 1 p.m.