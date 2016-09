Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Sept. 19

McKean County Property Tax Sale, 9 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.

Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.

Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash plaza, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Career Night and Open House, Kane High School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Highland Township Government Study Commission, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Saturday, Sept. 24

September Birthday Tureen, 5 p.m., Kane Senior Center, Fraley Street.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Kane Music Boosters Soup and Pie Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kane Area Community Center, Fraley Street.

Sports events:

Monday, Sept. 19

Boys golf at Cameron County, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer vs. St. Marys, home, 4 p.m.

JV football at Otto-Eldred

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Girls golf vs. Coudersport, Smethport, home, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf vs. Port Allegany at Smethport, 4 p.m.

Cross country vs. Brockway, ECC, home, 4 p.m.

KAMS soccer vs. St Marys, home, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer at St Marys, 4 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Ridgway, home, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Girls golf vs. Port Allegany, Cameron County, home, 3:30 p.m.

KAMS girls Basketball vs. Sheffield, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Boys golf at Coudersport, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer vs. Redbank Valley, home, 4 p.m.

KAMS soccer vs. Brockway, home, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer at Redbank Valley, 5 p.m.

KAMS football vs. Otto-Eldred, home, 6 p.m.

Volleyball at Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Boys golf at Smethport Tournament, TBA

KAMS girls basketball at Bradford, 4 p.m.

Varsity football at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Varsity volleyball at West Branch Tournament, TBA

Boys soccer vs. Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer vs. Eisenhower, 12 p.m.