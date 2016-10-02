Events this Week
News events:
Monday, Oct. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.
Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.
Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Tuesday, Oct.. 4
Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash plaza, North Fraley Street.
Kane Borough Council committee workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., conference room, district administration building, West Hemlock Avenue.
Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum, Kane Country Club, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Route 321 at East Hemlock Avenue, Kane.
Sports events:
Monday, Oct. 3
Girls golf – District 9 Tournament at Punxsutawney, TBA
Boys soccer at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer vs. Port Allegany, 4 p.m.
JV football vs. Ridgway, home, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Cross country vs. Punxsutawney, home, 4 p.m.
KAMS soccer vs. Bradford, home, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer vs. Clarion-Limestone, home, 4 p.m.
Volleyball at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
KAMS girls basketball at Eisenhower, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
KAMS soccer at East Forest, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer vs. Coudersport, home, 4 p.m.
KAMS football vs. Brockway, home, 6 p.m.
Volleyball at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Varsity football vs. Bradford, home, 7:00 pm
Saturday, Oct. 8
Cross country at Ridgway Invitational, TBA
Boys soccer vs. Brookville, home, 10 a.m.
