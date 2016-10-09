Events this Week
News event:
Monday, Oct. 10
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors budget meeting, 5 p.m., township building.
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Bradford Regional Airport Commission, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.
Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash plaza, North Fraley Street, Kane.
Financial aid forum, 6 p.m., Kane High School.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Cover Crop Field Day, 10 a.m., Detrick Farm, Route 6, Wetmore Township.
Highland Township budget meeting, 5 p.m., township building, James City.
Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Sports events:
Monday, Oct. 10
KAMS girls basketball at Brookville, 4 p.m.
KAMS soccer at East Forest, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer vs. Brockway, home, 4 p.m.
JV football vs. Smethport, home, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
KAMS soccer at St Marys, 4 p.m.
Cross country at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer vs. St Marys, home (KHS Football Field), 5 p.m. - Senior Recognition
Girls soccer vs. West Forest, home (KHS Football Field), 7 p.m. - Senior Recognition
Volleyball vs. Curwensville, home, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
KAMS girls basketball at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Girls soccer vs. Brockway, home, 4 p.m.
KAMS football vs. Coudersport, home, 6 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Elk County Catholic, home, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Varsity football at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Boys soccer at Keystone, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer at Keystone, 1 p.m.
Varsity volleyball tournament, home, 9 a.m.
Category: