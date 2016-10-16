Events this Week
News events:
Monday, Oct. 17
Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Kane Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, 7 a.m., Szymanski's Restaurant, Uptown Kane.
Final outdoor Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash plaza, North Fraley Street, Kane.
Kane School Superintendent's Roundtable, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kane Middle School library.
Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
McKean County Conservation District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., 911 Center, Route 6, Smethport.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Highland Township Government Study Commission on Home Rule Charter, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Birthday Tureen Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Kane Senior Center, Uptown Kane.
Kane Historical Preservation Society program on "Knights of the Flaming Circle," 7 p.m., Kane Memorial Chapel, East Chestnut Street.
Sports events:
Monday, Oct. 17
KAMS girls basketball vs. Ridgway, home, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
Junior varsity football at Bradford, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Cross country vs. St. Marys, home, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer at Clarion, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer at Coudersport, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Sheffield, home, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Boys soccer vs. Port Allegany, home, 4 p.m.
KAMS girls basketball at Sheffield, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Girls soccer at West Forest, 4 p.m.
KAMS football at ECC, 4 p.m.
Volleyball at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Varsity football vs. Brockway, home, Senior Recognition, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
KAMS cross country, Middle School District Tournament, home, 9 a.m.
Category: