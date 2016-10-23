Events this Week
News events:
Tuesday, Oct. 25
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.
Wetmore Township budget workshop, 6 p.m, township building, Spring Street, East Kane.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Kane Borough Council Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Government Study Commission, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Kane Community Hospital annual report to the public, Chamber of Commerce forum, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Flickerwood Wine Cellars.
Friday, Oct. 28
"Haunted Path," 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., outside Kane Area High School.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Monthly Birthday Tureen Dinner, 5 p.m., Kane Senior Center, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.
Sunday, Oct. 30
All-Saints Celebration, Dedication and Coffee Hour, 9 a.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, 427 Chase St., Kane.
Monday, Oct. 31
Halloween "Trick or Treat" in Kane area communities.
Sports events:
Monday, Oct. 24
KAMS girls basketball vs. ECC, home, 4 p.m.
JV football at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Volleyball vs. Johnsonburg, home, 6 p.m., Senior Recognition
Wednesday, Oct. 26
KAMS girls basketball vs. St. Marys, home, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
KAMS football at Youngsville, 5 p.m.
Volleyball at Bradford, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Cross Country – District 9 Championship at Ridgway, 11 a.m.
Note: The varsity football team will play either Friday, Oct. 28 or Saturday, Oct. 29 in the AML Title Game at Otto-Eldred with the time to be announced.
