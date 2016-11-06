Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Nov. 7

Book Fair begins at Kane Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., school library. Book Fair runs all week.

Veterans Outreach Program, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Wetmore Avenue, Kane.

"Dad's Night Out," 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kane Family Center.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

General Election, polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.

Kane Area High School Student Council Food Drive ends.

Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Tourism Summit, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Westerburg Commons, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., airport conference room, Route 59, Lafayette Township.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Parent-Teacher Conferences, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Kane schools.

Allegheny National Forest Alliance annual meeting, 6 p.m., Visitors Center, Kinzua Bridge State Park, Mt. Jewett.

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day, no school classes.

Parent-teacher conferences, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Kane schools.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Veterans Day Dinner, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Wetmore Avenue, Kane, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner. Speaker: U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Howard).

Veterans Day Dinner, Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club, East Main Street, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner. Speaker: McKean County Veterans Affairs Director Zach Pearson.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Veterans Day Celebration, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.