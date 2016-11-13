Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Nov. 14

Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Curtis Road, Ludlow.

Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court, Fraley Street.

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Book and Gift Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kane Community Hospital.

Annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 4 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.

School Superintendent's Roundtable, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kane Middle School library.

Friday, Nov. 18

Book and Gift Fair, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kane Community Hospital.