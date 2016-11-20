Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Nov. 21

Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Area Community Center, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) meeting on area bridge projects, 4:30 p.m., Hamlin Township office, Hazel Hurst.

Kane Community Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m., Church of God, Fraley Street, Kane.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day. Kane Republican does not publish an edition today.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Dinner for needy and lonely residents in Kane area, 1-4 p.m., Eagles Club, Chase Street.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Chamber of Commerce Santa Parade (tentative date), 1 p.m.