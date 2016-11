Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Nov. 28

12th annual Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival Soup, Sandwich and Dessert Supper, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mt. Jewett Sportsmen's Club, Division Street. Adults $6. Children 10 and under $3. Kids under 3 are free. All you can eat.

Big Buck Contest, 7 p.m., Kane Fish and Game Club.

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge T(rail) Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.

Buck Contest, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Sportsmen's Club, Division Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.

Friday, Dec. 2

Ladies Night Out, SMP Pharmacy, Fraley Street at Haines Street, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Santa Pancake Breakfast.