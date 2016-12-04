Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Dec. 5

Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Pearl Harbor history program, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Kane Memorial Chapel, East Chestnut Street.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Kane Church Women United Tea in honor of the Rev. Nancy Page, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tabor Lutheran Church, Greeves Street at Dawson Street, Kane.

Reorganizational meeting for Kane School Board, 6:30 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Monthly Birthday Tureen Dinner, 5 p.m., Kane Senior Center, Fraley Street.

Sports events:

Tuesday, Dec. 6

KHS boys basketball at North Clarion, scrimmage, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

KAMS boys basketball vs. ECC, scrimmage, home, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Varsity wrestling at Hickory Tournament, noon

Girls basketball vs. Otto-Eldred, home, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Varsity wrestling at Hickory Tournament, TBA

KAMS wrestling at Clarion Tournament, 10 a.m.

KAMS boys basketball at Kane Tournament, noon