Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Dec. 12

Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.

Special meeting Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building.

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Kane Elementary School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Mt. Alton.

Kane Area High School National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, 6 p.m., Olmsted Manor, Ludlow.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Kane Area School District Superintendent's Roundtable, 6:30 p.m., middle school library.

Kane Middle School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Friday, Dec. 16

Kane Kindergarten Christmas Program, 1 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Judicial Dedication Ceremony, 2 p.m., McKean County Courthouse, Smethport.

Kane Area High School Talent Show, 1:50 p.m., high school auditorium.

Christmas In A Small Town, caroling around town, 6 p.m. Concert at Kane Area Community Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Christmas Program at Friends' Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane. Children's crafts, 10 a.m. to noon. Bake Sale and Tom Cappello toy trains, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Children's Christmas Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Veterans Club, East Main Street.

Highland Township Recreation Association Christmas Program, 5 p.m., park pavilion, James City.

Sports events:

Tuesday, Dec. 13

KAMS boys basketball vs. Sheffield, home, 4 p.m.

KAHS boys basketball vs. Port Allegany, home, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

KAMS boys basketball vs. Ridgway, home, 4 p.m.

KAHS boys basketball vs. Youngsville, home, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Girls’ basketball at St. Marys Tip-off Tournament

Kane JVs vs. TBA at 5:15 p.m.

Kane varsity vs. TBA at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Girls basketball, JVs and varsity at St. Marys Tip-off Tournament, TBA

Competition cheerleading at Keystone, TBA

KHS wrestling at Redbank Valley, TBA