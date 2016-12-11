Events this Week
News events:
Monday, Dec. 12
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.
Special meeting Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building.
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Kane Elementary School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Mt. Alton.
Kane Area High School National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, 6 p.m., Olmsted Manor, Ludlow.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Kane Area School District Superintendent's Roundtable, 6:30 p.m., middle school library.
Kane Middle School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Friday, Dec. 16
Kane Kindergarten Christmas Program, 1 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Judicial Dedication Ceremony, 2 p.m., McKean County Courthouse, Smethport.
Kane Area High School Talent Show, 1:50 p.m., high school auditorium.
Christmas In A Small Town, caroling around town, 6 p.m. Concert at Kane Area Community Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Christmas Program at Friends' Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane. Children's crafts, 10 a.m. to noon. Bake Sale and Tom Cappello toy trains, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Children's Christmas Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Veterans Club, East Main Street.
Highland Township Recreation Association Christmas Program, 5 p.m., park pavilion, James City.
Sports events:
Tuesday, Dec. 13
KAMS boys basketball vs. Sheffield, home, 4 p.m.
KAHS boys basketball vs. Port Allegany, home, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
KAMS boys basketball vs. Ridgway, home, 4 p.m.
KAHS boys basketball vs. Youngsville, home, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Girls’ basketball at St. Marys Tip-off Tournament
Kane JVs vs. TBA at 5:15 p.m.
Kane varsity vs. TBA at 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Girls basketball, JVs and varsity at St. Marys Tip-off Tournament, TBA
Competition cheerleading at Keystone, TBA
KHS wrestling at Redbank Valley, TBA
