Events this Week

News events:

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Candlelight Service, 6 p.m., Kane First Church of God, 204 N. Fraley St.

Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge T(rail) Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library, East Main Street.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Kane Area High School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Sports events:

Monday, Dec. 19

KHS boys basketball at Cameron County, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball vs. Curwensville, home, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

KMS, KHS wrestling vs. Smethport, home, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

KMS boys basketball vs. Eisenhower, home, 4 p.m.

KHS boys basketball vs. Coudersport, home, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball at Bradford, 6 p.m.