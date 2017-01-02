Events this Week
News events:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Hamilton Township reorganizational meeting, 9 a.m. township building, Ludlow.
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, following reorganizational meeting, township building, Ludlow.
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
Wetmore Township reorganizational meeting, 7 p.m., township building, Spring Street, East Kane.
Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, following reorganizational meeting, township building, Spring Street, East Kane.
Hamlin Township reorganizational meeting, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, following reorganizational meeting, township building, Hazel Hurst.
Highland Township reorganizational meeting, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., conference room, administration wing west side of Kane Middle School.
Sports events:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
KMS, KHS wrestling at Sheffield, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball at Elk County Catholic, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
KMS boys basketball at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
KHS boys basketball vs. Elk County Catholic, home, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Girls basketball at Sheffield, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
KMS boys basketball at Bradford, 4 p.m.
KHS boys basketball vs. Sheffield, home, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
KHS wrestling at Indiana Tournament, 8 a.m.
Cheerleading Districts at DuBois, TBA
