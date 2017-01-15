Events this Week
News events:
Monday, Jan. 16
Kane Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Preliminary hearings, 1 p.m., Kane District Court.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
McKean County Conservation District, 7 p.m., 911 Center, Route 6, Smethport.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Sports events:
Monday, Jan. 16
Girls basketball at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
KAMS boys basketball at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
KAMS, KAHS wrestling vs. Coudersport, home, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
KAMS boys basketball at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
KAHS boys basketball at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Cheerleading at PIAA championships, Hershey, TBA
KAMS, KAHS wrestling at Port Allegany, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Cheerleading at PIAA championships, Hershey, TBA
KAHS wrestling at North East Tournament, TBA
KAHS boys basketball vs. Curwensville, home, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Cheerleading at PIAA championships, Hershey, TBA
KAHS Junior varsity boys basketball at Johnsonburg, 3 p.m.
KAHS Junior varsity girls basketball at Johnsonburg, 4:30 p.m.
KAHS varsity boys basketball at Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.
KAHS varsity girls basketball at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Category: