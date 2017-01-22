Events this Week

News events:

Monday, Jan. 23

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge T(rail) Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Area Community Center.

Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Parent-Teacher Organization, Kane Elementary School, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Kane Historic Preservation Society hosts General Thomas Kane Birthday Party with dinner and music, 6 p.m., Kane Memorial Chapel, East Chestnut Street.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Multi-phasic blood screening program, Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club, 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Participants must fast for 12 hours. To register, call 837-4570 or 800-565-9200, extension 4570. Walk-ins are welcome.

The cost for 30 tests is $35. The Mt. Jewett Rotary Club is sponsoring the program in cooperation with Kane Community Hospital.

Sports events:

Monday, Jan. 23

KAHS boys basketball at ECC, 6 p.m.

KAHS girls basketball vs. ECC, home, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

KAMS wrestling vs. Bradford, home, 6 p.m.

KAHS wrestling vs. Bradford, home, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

KAMS boys basketball at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

KAHS girls basketball vs. Cameron County, home, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

KAHS boys basketball vs. Youngsville, home, 6 p.m.

KAMS wrestling at Ridgway, 6 p.m.

KAHS wrestling at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

KAMS boys basketball vs. Bradford, home, 4 p.m.

KAHS girls basketball vs. Sheffield, home, 6 p.m.

KAHS boys basketball at Sheffield, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

KAHS indoor track at Edinboro, 11 a.m.

KAHS cheerleading at Johnsonburg Competition, TBA