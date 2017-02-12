Events this Week
News events:
Monday, Feb. 13
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Valentine's Day parties, Kane Elementary School.
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
McKean County Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., 911 Center, Smethport.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Friday, Feb. 17
Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) African Drum and Dance assembly, Kane Elementary School.
Sports events:
Monday, Feb. 13
KAMS boys basketball vs. Brookville, home, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
KAHS boys basketball vs. Cranberry, home, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
KAMS, KAHS wrestling at Cameron County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
KAMS volleyball at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
KAMS boys basketball at Brockway, 4 p.m.
KAHS girls basketball at DCC – AML semifinals, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Cheerleaders at Warren Competition, TBA
Indoor track at Edinboro, TBA
KAMS wrestling - Districts at Brockway, 9:30 a.m.
KAMS volleyball at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
KAHS girls basketball AML playoffs at St. Marys Area, opponent, time TBA
