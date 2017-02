Events this Week

Events for the Week

Monday, Feb. 27

Kindergarten Here We Come parents meeting, 6 p.m., multi-purpose room, Kane Elementary School.

Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge T(rail) Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, First United Methodist Church, Kane, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, Tabor Lutheran Church, Kane, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Ash Wednesday services, Kane area churches.

Kane Borough Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Thursday, March 2

Read Across America (Dr. Seuss Day), Kane Elementary School.

Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., administration wing, Kane Middle School complex.

Friday, March 3

Kane Church Women United luncheon, noon, First United Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane.

Saturday, March 4

Kane Rotary Club and Kane Community Hospital Multi-phasic Blood Screening, 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., St. Callistus Church Hall. Call 837-4570 by Wednesday to register.