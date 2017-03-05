Events this Week
Events for the Week
Monday, March 6
Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Tuesday, March 7
Deadline for filing nominating petitions for May 16 primary election, Board of Elections, Smethport and Ridgway.
Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, East Kane
Highland Township Sewer and Water Authority, 7 p.m., fire hall, James City.
Wednesday, March 8
Kane Chamber of Commerce breakfast, 7 a.m., Szymanski's Restaurant, Fraley Street.
Bradford Regional Airport Commission, 11 a.m., airport conference room, Route 59, Lafayette Township.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Thursday, March 9
Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.
Saturday, March 11
Benefit for Toni Pearson and Sally Peterson for liver transplant surgery, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mt. Jewett Fire Hall.
Kane Volunteer Fire Department annual dinner, 5 p.m., fire hall, Poplar Street.
Sunday, March 12
Daylight Savings Time begins, 2 a.m. Turn clocks forward one hour.
Category: