Events this Week

Events for the Week

Monday, March 6

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, March 7

Deadline for filing nominating petitions for May 16 primary election, Board of Elections, Smethport and Ridgway.

Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, East Kane

Highland Township Sewer and Water Authority, 7 p.m., fire hall, James City.

Wednesday, March 8

Kane Chamber of Commerce breakfast, 7 a.m., Szymanski's Restaurant, Fraley Street.

Bradford Regional Airport Commission, 11 a.m., airport conference room, Route 59, Lafayette Township.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, March 9

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Saturday, March 11

Benefit for Toni Pearson and Sally Peterson for liver transplant surgery, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mt. Jewett Fire Hall.

Kane Volunteer Fire Department annual dinner, 5 p.m., fire hall, Poplar Street.

Sunday, March 12

Daylight Savings Time begins, 2 a.m. Turn clocks forward one hour.