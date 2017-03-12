Events This Week
Sunday, March 12, 2017
KANE, PA
Monday, March 13
Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, March 14
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
Soup and Pie Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friends Memorial Public Library, Chase Street, Kane.
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Thursday, March 16
Kindergarten registration, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kane Elementary School.
Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
