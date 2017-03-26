Events this Week
Events for the Week
Monday, March 27
Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.
Tuesday, March 28
Community Blood Bank, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Community Center, Fraley Street.
Thursday, March 30
Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., administration building.
Kane School Musical "The Wizard of Oz," 7 p.m., high school auditorium.
Friday, March 31
Kane School Musical "The Wizard of Oz," 7 p.m., high school auditorium.
Saturday, April 1
Kane School Musical "The Wizard of Oz," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., high school auditorium.
Sports Schedule
Monday, March 27
KHS softball at Johnsonburg - 4:15 p.m.
KHS baseball vs. Johnsonburg - home- 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
KHS track and field vs. Northern Potter - home- 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
KHS softball vs. DuBois Central Catholic - home- 4:15 p.m.
KHS baseball at DuBois Central Catholic - 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
KHS track and field at Altoona Invitational - TBD
KHS softball vs. Eisenhower - home - 11 a.m.
Category: