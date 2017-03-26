Events this Week

Staff Writer
Sunday, March 26, 2017
KANE, PA

Events for the Week

Monday, March 27
Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Jewett Memorial Public Library.

Tuesday, March 28
Community Blood Bank, noon to 5 p.m., Kane Community Center, Fraley Street.

Thursday, March 30
Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., administration building.
Kane School Musical "The Wizard of Oz," 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Friday, March 31
Kane School Musical "The Wizard of Oz," 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Saturday, April 1
Kane School Musical "The Wizard of Oz," 2  p.m. and 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Sports Schedule

Monday, March 27
KHS softball at Johnsonburg - 4:15 p.m.
KHS baseball vs. Johnsonburg - home- 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28
KHS track and field vs. Northern Potter - home- 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29
KHS softball vs. DuBois Central Catholic - home- 4:15 p.m.
KHS baseball at DuBois Central Catholic - 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 1
KHS track and field at Altoona Invitational - TBD
KHS softball vs. Eisenhower - home - 11 a.m.

Tags:

Category: