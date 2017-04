Events this Week

News events

Monday, April 10

Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

Preliminary hearings, Kane District Court, 1 p.m.

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, April 11

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., conference room, Kane Community Hospital.

Kane Middle School Spring Concert, 7 p.m., school auditorium.

Wednesday, April 12

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, April 13

Women In Timber Luncheon, noon, Szymanski's Restaurant, Kane.

Saturday, April 15

Annual Kane Easter Egg Hunt, Evergreen Park and former Chestnut Street Elementary School playground, promptly at 9 a.m.

Sports events

Monday, April 10

KHS trap team at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

KHS track and field at Bradford, 4 p.m.

KHS baseball vs. Elk County Catholic, home, 4:15 p.m.

KHS softball at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

KMS track and field vs. ECC, Johnsonburg, home, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

KHS baseball at Smethport, 4:15 p.m.

KHS softball at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.