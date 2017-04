Events this Week

Events for the Week

Thursday, April 27

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Kane Chamber of Commerce Professional Women's Luncheon, noon, Szymanski's Restaurant.

McWAPEC Dinner, Kane Fire Hall, social hour, 6 p.m.

Kane School Board workshop, 6:30 p.m., conference room, administration building.

Essay Contest Awards, 6:30 p.m., Friends' Memorial Public Library, Kane.

Sports Schedule

Monday, April 24

KHS baseball at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

KHS track and field vs. Otto-Eldred, home, 4 p.m.

KHS softball vs. Johnsonburg, home, 4:15 p.m.

KHS baseball vs. Johnsonburg, home, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

KMS track and field vs. Bradford, home, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

KHS trap team vs. Ridgway, home, 4 p.m.

KHS baseball vs. DuBois Central Catholic, home, 4:15 p.m.

KHS softball at DuBois Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, April 28

KHS baseball vs. West Forest, home, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

KHS track and field at Lock Haven Invitational

KMS track and field at Johnsonburg Invitational