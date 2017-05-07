Events this Week
News events:
Monday, May 8
Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.
Tuesday, May 9
McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.
High School "Environthon," 9 a.m., Keating Township Sportsmen's Club.
"Meet the Candidates," 6:30 p.m., Kane Area Community Center, Fraley Street.
Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Wednesday, May 10
Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Lafayette Township.
Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 6 p.m., borough building, Center Street.
Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.
Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.
Friday, May 12
KARE For Kane Day, volunteers for community cleanup, register 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kane Area Community Center, Fraley Street.
Friday, May 12 – "Drive 4UR Community," test drive Ford vehicles to raise money for Kane Depot roof, noon to 7 p.m., Kane Depot, Fraley Street at railroad crossing.
Sports events:
Monday, May 8
KHS softball at Eisenhower, 4 p.m. (one game, not doubleheader)
KHS baseball at DuBois Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
KHS track and field at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
KHS softball vs. Elk County Catholic, home, 4:15 p.m.
KHS baseball at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
KMS track and field at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
KHS Trap vs. Brockway, home, 4 p.m.
KHS softball at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.
KHS baseball vs. Curwensville, home, 4:15 p.m. – Senior Recognition
Friday, May 12
KHS softball vs. Clarion, home, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
KMS track and field at Altoona Invitational, 10 a.m.
