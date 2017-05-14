Events this Week

News events:

Monday, May 15

Cleanup week begins for Hamlin Township.

Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Big 30 Academic Banquet, Old Library Restaurant, Olean, N.Y.

Kane Boy Scouts place American flags on graves of soldiers at Kane cemeteries.

Tuesday, May 16

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 11 a.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Primary election. All polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

McKean County Conservation District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., 911 Center conference room, Route 6, Smethport.

Thursday, May 1

School Trout Release, 9:30 a.m., Wildcat Park, Ludlow.

Sports events:

KHS softball vs. Sheffield, doubleheader, home, 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., Senior Recognition

KHS baseball vs. Port Allegany, home, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

KHS trap at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

KHS baseball at Eisenhower, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

KHS baseball vs. Smethport, home, 4:15 p.m.

KHS softball vs. Smethport, home, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, May 19

KHS track and field at D9 Championship, home, TBA