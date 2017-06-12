Events for the Week

Monday, June 12 – Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

Monday, June 12 – Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, June 13 – McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Tuesday, June 13 – Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority , 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, June 14 – Kane Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street.

Wednesday, June 14 – Joint Kane Elks Lodge and Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Flag Day program, 6 p.m., VFW, Wetmore Avenue.

Wednesday, June 14 – Diabetic Support Group, 6:15 p.m., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane cafeteria.

Wednesday, June 14 – Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Wednesday, June 14 – Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, June 15 – Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Saturday, June 17 – Kane Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street.