Events this week

Wednesday, June 21 – Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Wednesday, June 21 – McKean County Conservation District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., conference room, 911 Center, Route 6, Smethport.

Friday, June 23 – Alumni Weekend activities.

Saturday, June 24 – Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hamlin Bank parking lot, Kane.

Saturday, June 24 – Art in the Wilds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evergreen Park, Kane.

Saturday, June 24 – Beautiful Baby and Prince and Princess Contest, 1 p.m., O.G. Crawford Park amphitheater, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.

Saturday, June 24 – Alumni Week activities.

Sunday, June 25 – Art in the Wilds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evergreen Park, Kane.

Sunday, June 25 – Alumni Weekend activities.