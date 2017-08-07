Events this week

Monday, Aug. 7

Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Kane.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

McKean County Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., 911 Center conference room, Route 6 near Smethport.

Mt. Jewett Borough Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Mt. Jewett.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Bradford Regional Airport Authority, 11 a.m., airport conference room, Mt. Alton.

Community Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street, Kane.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., second floor conference, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane.

Kane School Board, 7 p.m. middle school auditorium.

Friday, Aug. 11

Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival opens.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival.

McKean County Fair opens, fairgrounds, East Smethport.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival.

McKean County Fair.