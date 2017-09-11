Events for the Week

Monday, Sept. 11

Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., township building, Ludlow.

McKean County Tax Claim Bureau Tax Sale, 9 a.m., county courthouse, Smethport.

Preliminary hearings, Kane District Court, 1 p.m.

Mt. Jewett Borough Council (rescheduled meeting), 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, Hazel Hurst.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

McKean County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., courthouse, Smethport.

McKean County Blight Committee, 2 p.m., McKean County Redevelopment and Housing office, Smethport.

McKean County Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., 911 Center, Smethport.

Kane candidates "meet and greet," 6:30 p.m., O.G. Crawford Park amphitheater, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.

Mt. Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, 7 p.m., borough building, Center Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Bradford Regional Airport Commission, 11 a.m., conference room, airport, Route 59, Mt. Alton.

Kane Community Market, 3-6 p.m., Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street.

Fall Kickoff for Diabetes Support Group, 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., cafeteria, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane.

Kane Borough Council, 6:30 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Highland Township Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., township building, James City.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Kane School Board, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium.

Friday, Sept. 15

State Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) Senior Expo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kane Area Community Center, Fraley Street, Uptown Kane.

Dedication of Bucktail Park and Poor Farm Cemetery, noon, county Poor Farm Red Barn, Route 6, Smethport.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Kane Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hamlin Bank parking lot.

Kinzua Bridge State Park Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., state park near Mt. Jewett.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Kinzua Bridge State Park Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., state park near Mt. Jewett.

Monday, Sept. 18

Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street