Events for the Week

Monday, Sept. 18

Kane Borough Sewer Authority, 4 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

State Bear Program, 6 p.m., Kane Fire Hall, Poplar Street.

Aquarobics sponsored by the KARCC Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Kane High School pool. There are stairs for entering and exiting the pool.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Kane Community Market, 3-6 p.m., Classic Car Wash lot, North Fraley Street.

Kane High School Homecoming Parade, 6:30 p.m., Chestnut Street to Fraley Street to Wetmore Avenue for bonfire.

McKean County Conservation District meeting, 7 p.m., 911 Center, Smethport.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Ladies Night Out, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane.

Open House, 6-8 p.m., Kane Elementary School, West Hemlock Avenue.

Kane Parks Commission, 7 p.m., borough building, Bayard Street.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Kane Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hamlin Bank parking lot.

Kane Area High School Homecoming Dance, high school.